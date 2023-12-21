For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Guentzel a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

In 11 of 30 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).

Guentzel has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

Guentzel's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:01 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:37 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.