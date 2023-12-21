Should you bet on John Ludvig to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Ludvig stats and insights

  • Ludvig is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Ludvig has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Ludvig recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:28 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

