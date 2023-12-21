Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
Should you wager on Justin Danforth to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Danforth stats and insights
- In seven of 33 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in two games against the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- Danforth averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|22:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.