On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Kent Johnson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:54 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:23 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

