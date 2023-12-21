Kent Johnson will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Johnson's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kent Johnson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 11:44 on the ice per game.

Johnson has scored a goal in three of 17 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has a point in seven games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Johnson has an assist in six of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Johnson has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 17 Games 4 11 Points 2 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.