Should you bet on Kris Letang to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Letang stats and insights

  • In two of 30 games this season, Letang has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Letang's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:38 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:54 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.