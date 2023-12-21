Kris Letang will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Letang intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kris Letang vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Letang has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 30 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Letang has a point in 13 of 30 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Letang hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 30 Games 4 14 Points 3 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

