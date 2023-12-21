Should you bet on Marcus Pettersson to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • Pettersson is yet to score through 30 games this season.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Wild 2 0 2 23:40 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:07 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:36 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:32 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

