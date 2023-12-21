The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Kevon Voyles: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK KJ Jenkins: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 206th 73.8 Points Scored 82.5 44th 345th 81.4 Points Allowed 72.6 216th 61st 36.1 Rebounds 31.8 242nd 45th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 280th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 9.3 45th 162nd 13.6 Assists 11.4 292nd 277th 13.3 Turnovers 9.4 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.