The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 151.5.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in five of 10 outings.

Marshall has a 155.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.

Marshall's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

Marshall has been victorious in two of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Marshall has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 3 42.9% 86.1 163.3 70.8 149.4 144.5 Marshall 5 50% 77.2 163.3 78.6 149.4 156.1

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd average 6.4 more points per game (77.2) than the Seahawks allow (70.8).

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 3-4-0 2-4 5-2-0 Marshall 4-6-0 3-3 4-6-0

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Marshall 11-3 Home Record 15-2 8-6 Away Record 9-5 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

