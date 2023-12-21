Thursday's contest that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) against the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Wake Forest. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Thundering Herd came out on top in their most recent outing 84-77 against Elon on Sunday.

Marshall vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Marshall vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 71, Marshall 70

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

When the Thundering Herd defeated the Florida Gators, the No. 60 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-88 on December 2, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Marshall has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 60) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 92) on November 12

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 277) on December 15

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 301) on December 17

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66)

17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66) Breanna Campbell: 14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Aislynn Hayes: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mahogany Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG% Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 74.3 per contest (324th in college basketball).

