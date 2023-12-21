Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mathieu Olivier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Olivier stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in two games against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Olivier has zero points on the power play.
- Olivier's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|10:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 4-3
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
