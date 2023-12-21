The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins (each coming off a win in its last game) will meet on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can turn on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Penguins look to knock off the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Hurricanes Penguins 4-2 CAR

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 2.8 goals per game (83 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Penguins have 86 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Penguins have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 30 14 20 34 16 12 23.1% Sidney Crosby 30 18 15 33 26 28 60.7% Evgeni Malkin 30 11 15 26 34 28 49.4% Erik Karlsson 30 6 16 22 24 21 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 105 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players