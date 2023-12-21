A close NHL matchup is expected on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-115) ahead of the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 16 of 32 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 58.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (17-12).

The Penguins have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in six of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina is 17-12 (winning 58.6% of the time).

Pittsburgh is 6-4 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.1 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.1 2.9 10 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-7 4-5-1 6.3 2.3 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.3 3 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

