The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Penguins defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in their last outing.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-115) Penguins (-105) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won six (60.0%).

Pittsburgh is 6-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh has played 17 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 105 (6th) Goals 86 (27th) 102 (20th) Goals Allowed 83 (9th) 26 (8th) Power Play Goals 13 (26th) 19 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (9th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins went 4-3-3 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.

The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Penguins have scored 86 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Penguins have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 83 goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

