Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Hurricanes on December 21, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel and others when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Guentzel has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 34 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 33 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 15 assists in 30 games.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin is among the leading scorers on the team with 26 total points (11 goals and 15 assists).
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has scored 30 points in 29 games (12 goals and 18 assists).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Martin Necas has nine goals and 14 assists to total 23 points (0.7 per game).
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
