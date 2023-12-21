The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radim Zohorna score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

  • Zohorna has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Zohorna has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:29 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

