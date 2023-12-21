Reilly Smith will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Smith available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In six of 30 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Smith has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Smith has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 30 Games 3 16 Points 2 8 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.