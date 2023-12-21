In the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Rickard Rakell to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

Rakell is yet to score through 18 games this season.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:26 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-3

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

