Sidney Crosby will be among those in action Thursday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. Fancy a bet on Crosby in the Penguins-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Sidney Crosby vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:48 per game on the ice, is +7.

In Crosby's 30 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Crosby has a point in 23 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 37% that Crosby goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 30 Games 5 33 Points 5 18 Goals 4 15 Assists 1

