For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Valtteri Puustinen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

