The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles score an average of 65.1 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 53.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Niagara has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.

West Virginia's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.1 points.

The 80.7 points per game the Mountaineers put up are only 3.5 more points than the Purple Eagles allow (77.2).

West Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Niagara has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

The Mountaineers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Purple Eagles allow to opponents (48%).

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 50.9 FG%

West Virginia Schedule