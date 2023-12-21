The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Eagles score an average of 65.1 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 53.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
  • Niagara has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
  • West Virginia's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The 80.7 points per game the Mountaineers put up are only 3.5 more points than the Purple Eagles allow (77.2).
  • West Virginia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77.2 points.
  • Niagara has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
  • The Mountaineers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Purple Eagles allow to opponents (48%).

West Virginia Leaders

  • JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
  • Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
  • Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)
  • Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 50.9 FG%

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Penn State W 83-65 WVU Coliseum
12/10/2023 Delaware State W 107-43 WVU Coliseum
12/18/2023 Wright State W 77-72 WVU Coliseum
12/21/2023 Niagara - WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Cincinnati - WVU Coliseum

