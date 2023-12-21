In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Yegor Chinakhov to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov has scored in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (six shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

