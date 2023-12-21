Can we expect Zachary Werenski lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Werenski stats and insights

  • Werenski has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Werenski has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Werenski averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:32 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:22 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 29:05 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:23 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:09 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.