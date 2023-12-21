Zachary Werenski will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Considering a wager on Werenski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Werenski has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.

In one of 31 games this season, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 18 of 31 games this season, Werenski has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Werenski has an assist in 18 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Werenski hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Werenski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 2 25 Points 1 1 Goals 0 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.