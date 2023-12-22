The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) are heavy favorites (-18.5) as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is 150.5.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -18.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Georgetown is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Georgetown has a 5-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark of Marquette.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 40% 78.3 153.9 67.6 139.2 146 Georgetown 5 45.5% 75.6 153.9 71.6 139.2 144.5

Additional Marquette vs Georgetown Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles score 78.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 71.6 the Hoyas allow.

Marquette is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

The Hoyas put up eight more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.6).

Georgetown is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 67.6 points.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-6-0 1-3 3-7-0 Georgetown 5-6-0 0-0 6-5-0

Marquette vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Georgetown 16-1 Home Record 5-12 8-4 Away Record 1-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

