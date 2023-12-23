Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Bowl Season
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A matchup to watch during the college football 2023 bowl season is the No. 2 Washington Huskies versus the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the CFP National Championship.
Live coverage of all the top college football action this week is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-2)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-11.5)
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Petco Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3.5)
No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-13)
No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-3)
No. 14 Arizona Wildcats at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-2.5)
No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)
No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Ohio State (-4)
No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Penn State (-6)
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia (-22.5)
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-10)
No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Oregon (-18.5)
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-2.5)
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 Washington Huskies
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Texas (-3.5)
No. 2 Washington Huskies at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 8
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)
