Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 16
Entering their Saturday, December 23 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) at Acrisure Stadium, which starts at 4:30 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.
Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Bengals squared off against the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent game, winning 27-24.
The Steelers are coming off of a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Alex Cappa
|OG
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|Oblique
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Forearm
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Sternum
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jackson Carman
|OG
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elijah Riley
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Trenton Thompson
|DB
|Neck
|Out
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Bengals or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bengals Season Insights
- With 382.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Bengals have been forced to rely on their 21st-ranked offense (318.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Bengals are averaging 21.9 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 20th on defense with 22.2 points allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals rank 14th in the NFL with 234.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in passing yards allowed per contest (254.1).
- It's been a rough stretch for Cincinnati in terms of running the ball, ranking second-worst in rushing offense (84.4 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (128.3 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.
- The Bengals have forced 23 total turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the second-best in the league.
Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-150), Steelers (+125)
- Total: 38 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.