How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on BSOH and ESPN+ to see the Maple Leafs meet the Blue Jackets.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Blue Jackets
|6-5 (F/OT) CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 123 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 107 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|32
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|34
|6
|15
|21
|15
|11
|0%
|Kirill Marchenko
|32
|13
|8
|21
|9
|19
|38.2%
|Adam Fantilli
|34
|9
|10
|19
|10
|13
|42.7%
|Ivan Provorov
|34
|2
|17
|19
|19
|6
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs' 107 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 41 goals over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|30
|15
|27
|42
|18
|34
|37%
|Auston Matthews
|29
|26
|12
|38
|15
|31
|51.1%
|Mitchell Marner
|30
|13
|20
|33
|21
|28
|14.3%
|John Tavares
|30
|9
|20
|29
|21
|16
|61.5%
|Morgan Rielly
|30
|4
|19
|23
|32
|11
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.