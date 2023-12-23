When the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Auston Matthews and Johnny Gaudreau should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski's one goal and 24 assists in 32 contests give him 25 points on the season.

Gaudreau has made a major impact for Columbus this season with 21 points (six goals and 15 assists).

This season, Kirill Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has an .891 save percentage (55th in the league), with 295 total saves, while giving up 36 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put together a 2-7-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (42 points), via collected 15 goals and 27 assists.

Matthews is another important player for Toronto, with 38 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 26 goals and adding 12 assists.

Mitchell Marner has scored 13 goals and added 20 assists in 30 games for Toronto.

Ilya Samsonov's record is 5-2-5. He has conceded 46 goals (3.8 goals against average) and racked up 310 saves with an .871% save percentage (65th in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 25th 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.62 31st 6th 32.6 Shots 29.8 24th 28th 32.5 Shots Allowed 34.3 30th 5th 25.84% Power Play % 15.96% 25th 22nd 78.26% Penalty Kill % 82.11% 11th

