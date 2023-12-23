Will Brendan Gaunce Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
Can we count on Brendan Gaunce lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaunce 2022-23 stats and insights
- Gaunce did not score in five games last season.
- Last season he did not play against the Maple Leafs.
- Gaunce produced no points on the power play last season.
Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
