The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -4.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 19 of 29 games this season.
  • Cleveland's average game total this season has been 224.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Cleveland has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.
  • The Cavaliers have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 21 70% 110.5 222.6 112.5 224.9 220.8
Cavaliers 19 65.5% 112.1 222.6 112.4 224.9 222.9

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • The Cavaliers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Cleveland has been better against the spread on the road (8-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) this year.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 112.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Cleveland is 10-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 15-14 5-1 16-13
Bulls 15-15 4-1 18-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Cavaliers Bulls
112.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
10-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-1
10-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-3
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
8-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-4
10-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.