Player props are listed for Nikola Vucevic and Max Strus, among others, when the Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: -154)

The 19.5-point over/under for Strus on Saturday is 5.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Strus has dished out 3.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.

Strus has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -120)

Saturday's points prop bet for Jarrett Allen is 15.5 points. That is 2.5 more than his season average of 13.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Vucevic has racked up 16.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Vucevic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -120)

DeMar DeRozan's 22.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

DeRozan has collected 5.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

