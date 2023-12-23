The Chicago Bulls (13-17) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at United Center. Max Strus of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

NBCS-CHI, BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers lost to the Pelicans on Thursday, 123-104. Their high scorer was Dean Wade with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dean Wade 20 9 0 0 2 6 Isaac Okoro 16 3 4 1 0 2 Jarrett Allen 14 7 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Strus' averages for the season are 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Jarrett Allen averages 13 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 67.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 15.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

The Cavaliers get 8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Georges Niang.

Isaac Okoro's numbers for the season are 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Watch Nikola Vucevic, Strus and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 22.3 4.6 4.7 1.1 0.3 2.7 Jarrett Allen 12.5 8.8 2.4 1.2 0.5 0 Max Strus 13.7 4.8 3.6 0.5 0.1 2.8 Darius Garland 14.7 1.7 3.5 1.2 0.1 1.4 Isaac Okoro 7.9 3.7 2.6 1 0.2 1.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.