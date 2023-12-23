Chase Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.

Rep Chase Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown has season stats that include 115 rushing yards on 26 carries (4.4 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on nine targets for 115 yards.

Keep an eye on Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chase Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Sternum

No other RB is on the injury report for the Bengals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brown 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 26 115 0 4.4 9 9 115 1

Brown Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 9 61 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Colts 8 25 0 3 80 1 Week 15 Vikings 7 23 0 3 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.