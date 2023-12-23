Dmitri Voronkov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fancy a bet on Voronkov in the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov has averaged 12:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Voronkov has a goal in six of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Voronkov has a point in 16 of 28 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 10 of 28 games this season, Voronkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Voronkov has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Voronkov has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 1 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

