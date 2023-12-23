The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Drew O'Connor find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

