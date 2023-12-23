Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
Can we anticipate Emil Bemstrom lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Bemstrom has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|10:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:39
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
