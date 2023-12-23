Can we expect Evgeni Malkin scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

  • In 10 of 31 games this season, Malkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are allowing 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:48 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:09 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
  TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

