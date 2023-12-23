Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 23?
Can we expect Evgeni Malkin scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Malkin stats and insights
- In 10 of 31 games this season, Malkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are allowing 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Malkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|23:20
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.