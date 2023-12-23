On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jake Bean going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

  • In one of 32 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
  • Bean has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:45 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

