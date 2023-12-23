Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday). All of Browning's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Jake Browning and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Browning has thrown for 1,248 yards (208.0 per game) and seven touchdowns, with three picks. He has connected on 73.6% of his passes (106-for-144), and has 17 carries for 77 yards two touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Browning's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Browning 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 106 144 73.6% 1,248 7 3 8.7 17 77 2

Browning Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1 Week 14 Colts 18 24 275 2 1 3 7 1 Week 15 Vikings 29 42 324 2 1 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.