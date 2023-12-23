With the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Jake Browning a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Browning will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Browning has collected 77 yards (12.8 per game) on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

Browning has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of six).

Jake Browning Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1 Week 14 Colts 18 24 275 2 1 3 7 1 Week 15 Vikings 29 42 324 2 1 4 0 0

Rep Jake Browning with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.