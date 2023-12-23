Will Jansen Harkins Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 23?
Should you bet on Jansen Harkins to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Harkins stats and insights
- Harkins is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Harkins has no points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Harkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|4:24
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:52
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:53
|Away
|W 4-2
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
