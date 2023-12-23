Jarrett Allen plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Allen posted 14 points and seven rebounds in a 123-104 loss versus the Pelicans.

With prop bets in place for Allen, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 12.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 8.8 Assists -- 2.3 2.4 PRA -- 23.6 23.7 PR -- 21.3 21.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Bulls

Allen is responsible for attempting 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.7 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.5 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 33 23 10 0 0 1 0 1/2/2023 39 21 8 2 0 1 0 12/31/2022 35 6 10 2 0 2 2 10/22/2022 29 8 6 2 0 1 0

