Should you bet on Jeff Carter to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Carter has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carter's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

