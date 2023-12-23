The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kirill Marchenko included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Marchenko in the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:40 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchenko has a point in 16 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 32 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 32 Games 4 21 Points 2 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

