The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang included, will meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Letang intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang has averaged 24:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Letang has a goal in two of 31 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has recorded a point in a game 13 times this season out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Letang has an assist in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 2 14 Points 1 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.