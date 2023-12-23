What are Marshall's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Marshall ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 168

Marshall's best wins

Against the Florida Gators, a top 100 team in the RPI, Marshall notched its best win of the season on December 2, a 91-88 home victory. Abby Beeman led the way against Florida, dropping 24 points. Second on the team was Breanna Campbell with 19 points.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 110/RPI) on November 12

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 237/RPI) on December 17

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 283/RPI) on December 15

Marshall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Thundering Herd are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Marshall has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Marshall gets the 244th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Thundering Herd have 18 games left this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Of Marshall's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marshall's next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Southern Miss Eagles vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

