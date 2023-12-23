Should you bet on Noel Acciari to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

Acciari has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Acciari has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

