How to Watch the Penguins vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (11-17) -- who've lost six in a row -- host the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
SportsNet PT and NHL Network is the spot to tune in to watch the Senators and the Penguins hit the ice.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Senators Additional Info
Penguins vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Penguins
|Senators
|5-2 OTT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 84 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 87 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|31
|14
|21
|35
|17
|12
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|31
|19
|15
|34
|27
|29
|60.3%
|Evgeni Malkin
|31
|11
|15
|26
|35
|29
|49.7%
|Erik Karlsson
|31
|6
|16
|22
|27
|22
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
Senators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Senators are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- The Senators' 94 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|28
|6
|25
|31
|24
|16
|44%
|Drake Batherson
|28
|11
|14
|25
|14
|14
|46.7%
|Claude Giroux
|28
|9
|15
|24
|11
|14
|58.7%
|Jakob Chychrun
|28
|5
|17
|22
|27
|5
|-
|Brady Tkachuk
|28
|14
|7
|21
|14
|20
|52.4%
